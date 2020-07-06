Man appears in court on Sunday’s vehicle pursuit

Dean Orville Bradbury III

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A Carson City man, who is accused of leading a vehicle pursuit onto Minden-Tahoe Airport, was ordered held on $25,000 bail.

Dean Orville Bradbury III, 23, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly hopped into a running Chrysler 300 around 1:30 p.m. in Indian Hills.

A deputy spotted the vehicle southbound on Highway 395 and activated his lights and sirens. The pursuit turned onto Airport Road and then up Heybourne before jogging over onto Bliss Road.

Prosecutor Patrick Ferguson said at Monday’s hearing that Bradbury crashed through the gate and drove out onto the runway, passing within yards of an aircraft, before crashing through a fence on the southeast side of the airport.

The vehicle high centered and Bradbury was taken out at gunpoint by deputies and taken into custody.

Bradbury told East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones that he took the vehicle, but denied coming anywhere near hitting anyone.

Attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent Bradbury at a Wednesday hearing.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 people, July 3-5, including nine on the Fourth. Most were arrested on various charges, mostly related to offenses involving alcohol or drugs.

“We did see an increase in the use of fireworks in many areas of Douglas County,” county officials said. “DCSO would like to remind everyone fireworks are illegal, as the potential for fires is extremely high at this time.”