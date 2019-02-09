Man admits to heroin sales

A South Lake Tahoe man admitted Tuesday he sold heroin in Gardnerville last year.

Shawn G. Stenzel, 28, entered a guilty plea to one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, which carries a 1-6-year maximum prison sentence.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, two cases will be combined and they will recommend a 12-30-month sentence.

Stenzel was one of eight people arrested in November as part of a drug sales ring based out of Lake Tahoe.

He is free on bail pending his April 9 sentencing.

A California man, pulled over in the increased enforcement after the two Gardnerville Ranchos murders, pleaded guilty to using someone else's identity to avoid arrest.

Joseph L. Wages, 36, was arrested on Jan. 14 near Highway 395 and Mica Drive.

He faces 1-5 years in prison in the Douglas County case.

His attorney said he is facing a Feb. 11 sentencing in California, and sought his release to attend that hearing.

District Judge Tod Young denied the request after learning Wages had been convicted of five felonies, the last three years ago.

He set sentencing for April 2.

A man who was arrested for felony driving under the influence was granted a diversion program on Tuesday.

A man who dropped out of Western Regional Drug Court was given another chance at diversion on Tuesday.

Richard D. Gomes, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, admitted he had methamphetamine on Sept. 14, 2018, when he was arrested in Gardnerville.

He previously went to prison on a similar charge in 2016. He was ordered to remain in custody until the first drug court date, when that judge will determine whether he's released.

Lee Michael Liston, 32, was arrested Nov. 27, 2018, at Highway 88 near Douglas High School.

According to court records he was on alternative sentencing in Carson City and his license was suspended for driving under the influence.

He allegedly had a .201 blood alcohol content when he failed to drive the correct direction around the Highway 88 roundabout.

Under the diversion program, Liston must spend six months on house arrest and 3-5 years attending a specialty court. Unlike drug court, the DUI court doesn't tolerate lapses, he was told by District Judge Tod Young.

A 21-year-old Gardnerville woman said she turned to LSD in an effort to avoid detection in a drug test.

Nina J. Raymundo was granted a drug diversion after she admitted to possession of the hallucinogen.

If she is successful, she could avoid the felony conviction. However, she was warned if she was not successful she could face 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.