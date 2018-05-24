Man admits to charges of battery with a deadly weapon

After a third amendment was filed, a Gardnerville man accused of battery with a deadly weapon finally admitted to the charge.

James McNeill, 41, was arrested Nov. 19, 2017, after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and leaving her at the hospital before fleeing the scene.

Judge Tod Young had rejected the guilty plea agreement attorneys filed twice, because the language used in the charge did not accurately portray the crime, and it could be appealed later if not specific enough.

Attorneys rewrote the plea deal for the third time, and McNeill was charged with battery with a deadly weapon that constituted domestic violence.

McNeill faces a maximum sentence of 10 years with a minimum of two, and a fine of $10,000.

Though McNeill denies the charges, under the supreme court case North Carolina vs. Alford, a defendant is allowed to take a plea deal even if they maintain their innocence, because if they went to trial, they could be facing harsher punishments.

Without the guilty plea agreement, McNeill could have faced 30 years and a much higher fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 17 and he is being held without bail.