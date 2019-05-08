Man admits threatening women with weapons

Garska

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A Topaz Ranch Estates man admitted Monday he pointed a loaded handgun at two family members.

Richard C. Garska, 67, entered a guilty plea to one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 12-72 months and a $5,000 fine. Garska could receive probation at his July 8 sentencing.

According to court documents, the women told deputies Garska was angry on March 16 when he went into his room and came out with a loaded shotgun. After talking him into putting the shotgun down he came back out with a loaded revolver.

He left the house and was found in his pickup. He fought deputies who tried to take him into custody.

A $10,000 cash warrant was issued Tuesday to ensure a California man who led deputies on a fiery chase through Carson Valley in a motorhome last summer shows up in court.

Christopher Debastiani, 47, is being held in Washoe County Jail facing charges of domestic battery by strangulation and disobeying a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in Sparks Judicial Court on Monday.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Ric Casper sought the bench warrant in order to make sure Debastiani, who cut off the tracking device he was ordered to wear, returns to the county for a July 31 trial.

Attorney Kris Brown said she is trying to negotiate a global resolution to the case.

Debastiani faces charges of eluding and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a chase that led from Stateline, north on Highway 50 and around to Carson City then down Highway 395 through Carson Valley. By the time the motorhome reached Minden it was showering sparks all over the road, because two of the tires were flattened.

A 21-year-old Minden resident admitted Monday to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Troy T. Collins faces 1-6 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

He is not eligible for probation at his July 8 sentencing.

Collins was arrested 11 p.m. July 25, 2018, after his vehicle crossed the centerline and into the path of an oncoming patrol car on Douglas Avenue in Gardnerville.