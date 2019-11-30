Man admits taking tire iron to slot machine

A 29-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man faces up to 16 years in prison after he was caught prying open slot machines with a tire iron at a Stateline casino.

Reece J. Lindahl admitted Monday to charges of burglary and conspiracy to violate the gaming control act.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend that his sentences will be served concurrently.

The burglary charge carries 1-10 years, while the conspiracy charge caries 1-6 years. Lindahl is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27, 2020.

He was arrested Oct. 19 after he was spotted prying open a machine on security video.

■ Probation was revoked for a man who was ordered to participate in Western Regional Drug Court as a condition of a suspended sentence.

Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 33, was ordered Monday to serve out his underlying sentence of 12-48 months.

He was given credit for 95 days time served.

Pedroli was originally arrested on May 27, 2018, after deputies were called to escort him out of a Stateline casino for the 12th time. They found him in possession of heroin.

He was arrested Nov. 13 on a parole and probation hold.

■ A man with a long prison record received a suspended 18-60-month prison sentence.

Adam Scott Morris, 52, said he’d been out of prison for seven years when he was found with a firearm in a vehicle after deputies responded to a fight on March 9 in Minden.

Probation was recommended by both the prosecution and the defense.

■ An East Valley man who faces up to four years in prison for having methamphetamine was released back on bail on Tuesday.

Casey Sean White, 35, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on Nov. 13.

While possession generally requires mandatory probation, White was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, getting out on parole in August 2017. Less than two years later he was found in possession of methamphetamine.

■ A man who was arrested for using heroin twice in a week will participate in Western Regional Drug Court .

George Alexander Best, 37, admitted to two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to oppose diversion. State law requires mandatory probation in most possession cases.

Best was arrested Dec. 22, 2018, after deputies found him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at a Minden convenience store. He was arrested again on Dec. 28, 2018, when alternative sentencing conducted a home visit and found him under the influence.

■ A man who fought with deputies admitted to a gross misdemeanor on Tuesday.

Adam Majarrez Palomar was arrested Oct. 21 after deputies responded to Minden for a man who kicked a vehicle.

He was released from jail as a result of his plea.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested for felony DUI Sunday after deputies responded to a vehicle on its side on Long Valley Road.

Deputies found a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner on its side and were directed to a field where two men were running away.

Sterlin Tom Smokey, 24, was arrested after deputies caught up to him running through the sagebrush.

A records check revealed he had two previous convictions for driving under the influence.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man waived extradition to Texas where he is wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault on a child.

Steven Edward Villela was arrested on Nov. 21 on a fugitive warrant.

He is scheduled to return to East Fork Justice Court on De. 12 if Texas does not arrange for his transfer.

■ A California man is back in Douglas County custody after he failed to appear in district court in August.

Nathan S. Ford, 53, was booked into jail on Nov. 20 after being picked up on a warrant.

Ford was supposed to appear in court on Aug. 20 to reschedule a trial that was vacated as a result.

He is facing a trafficking charge after he was arrested with two bags of methamphetamine.