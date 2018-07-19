Man admits Pizza Factory break-in

A Minden man faces up to a decade in prison after he admitted to breaking into an Ironwood pizza restaurant.

Chad Russell Hunter, 48, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday and admitted to burglary.

The felony carries a sentence of 1-10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Hunter could also receive probation.

Hunter has been in custody since he was tracked down by investigators shortly after the April 21 break-in at the Pizza Factory.

He was arrested after investigators recognized him from security video that showed a man breaking the front window.

The burglary may be linked to two other break-ins in the Ironwood Center within a dozen days of each other around New Year's.

Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.

A pregnant heroin addict was permitted to go to a drug inpatient program where she will have her baby.

Monique V. Gonzales, 34, was pregnant and addicted when she was arrested in April following a traffic stop where she was found with heroin in her purse.

Her attorney said that while she was still withdrawing from heroin addiction, she tried to leave a medical facility, striking a deputy in her effort to escape.

"She has been a heroin addict for most of her adult life," defense attorney Kris Brown said.

Gonzales was sentenced to consecutive suspended prison terms for possession of a controlled substance and battery by a prisoner. If she fails probation, she faces 24-80 months in prison.

She was given credit for 82 days time served.

A Gardnerville woman's diversion was revoked on Monday after she admitted to several violations of her conditions.

Luanne Garcia, 54, admitted to violations dating back to just weeks after her Aug. 29, 2017, diversion hearing.

She was released on her own recognizance until her Sept. 10 sentencing. She faces 1-4 years in prison after she admitted to one count of possession of methamphetamine.

A Johnson Lane man admitted Monday to a count of possession of a controlled substance.

Don N. Richey, 47, faces 1-4 years in prison after he admitted that he had Ecstasy. Depending on his record, probation may be mandatory.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 17.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested after a traffic stop in Gardnerville revealed he was carrying methamphetamine was granted a diversion program.

Robert A. Gonzalez will participate in an Orange County drug court program. If he completes the program, he will avoid a felony.