Man admits drug-fueled rampage

A man admitted Monday to a methamphetamine-fueled rampage through the Gardnerville Ranchos on June 14.

Addison Franklin Orr, 28, entered guilty pleas to assault on a peace officer, being under the influence of methamphetamine and battery on an officer in connection with the incident.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors have agreed to drop other charges and recommend the sentences on the three charges run concurrently.

The assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The influence charge is also 1-4 years, but probation is mandatory. The battery charge is a gross misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.

Orr's attorney, Matthew Ence, said that he has applied for inpatient treatment and asked if they could return to court to seek his release to that program.

Prosecutor Erik Levin argued that Orr had 18 arrests including three for violent offenses, besides those he was facing on Monday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.

District Judge Tom Gregory set his bail at $10,000 cash only.

Deputies were called to Wheeler Way after a resident said he saw someone hanging around his mailbox on June 14.

The deputy spotted Orr, who matched the man's description, walking on Langley and contacted him.

Orr threw his hat down and took a fighting stance, but the deputy tried to calm him down.

A Reno woman admitted she had methamphetamine on her when she was arrested on June 24.

Janis Payton, 55, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in the Gardnerville Ranchos. She was recognized as a parolee and was in the company of an ex-felon.

On Monday, she admitted to possession of a controlled substance.

Payton faces a maximum of 12-48 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. She was on parole from a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale after being sentenced to 12-34 months in May 2017.

A Palm Springs man received a deferred sentence after he brought $5,000 in restitution to court on a charge of embezzlement.

Steven Robert Owens, 30, admitted to putting $8,800 worth in free player points on a card and gambling away $7,956 of it while working at the Mont Bleu casino in October and November 2016.

Attorney Maria Pence said at the time that Owens was struggling with an addiction to cocaine.

If successful on diversion, the charges would be dismissed against Owens. Part of the successful completion of the diversion would be his paying back $2,596.75.

A 52-year-old man found unconscious in front of a Clear Creek Plaza restaurant shortly after midnight admitted to possession of heroin.

Nicholas Papez faces 12-48 months in prison after he pleaded guilty on Monday.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Papez would receive a suspended sentence on condition he attended Western Regional Drug Court. Defense attorney Kris Brown and prosecutor Tina Russom agreed that Papez was not eligible for mandatory probation.

He was arrested June 11 after a security officer spotted him inside his car.