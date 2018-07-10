Man admits involvement in Kings Lane burglary

A Gardnerville man faces up to a decade in prison after he admitted to being a principal to a Kings Lane burglary involving a firearm.

Michael Luis Cota Jr., 19, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday where he admitted to a count of principal to grand larceny of a firearm.

The maximum sentence on the charge is 10 years and a $10,000 fine.

However, in a plea deal that includes his testimony against the man who arranged to sell the weapon, prosecutors agreed to recommend 12-60 months in prison. He could also get probation.

According to court documents, Cota is accused of conspiring with a 14-year-old to climb into the Kings Lane home through a window on Feb. 13.

Cota is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.

A Minden resident who had a half-pound of Ecstasy mailed to his house received a deferred sentence nearly two years after his arrest.

Ryan P. Lippincott, 21, was facing up to six years in prison, and prosecutor Tina Russom argued he should receive the prison time.

However, attorney David Houston argued that Lippincott was 19 when he had the package delivered.

"I don't see the need for prison sentence for this young man on a first-time drug offense."

Lippincott apologized for his actions.

"I'm not the person I was when I started out," he said.

Under the diversion program, Lippincott is required to participate in the Western Regional Drug Court. If he's successful, the felony will be removed from his record. If he fails, he could face up to six years in prison.

A Gardnerville man received a suspended 12-32-month prison sentence after he admitted to possession of a controlled substance.

Dakota J. Stone, 27, was charged after he was found with methamphetamine on April 20.

A Carson City man was sentenced to a 364-day jail sentence with all but 60 days suspended for possession of burglary tools.

Matthew R. Sorensen, 28 was arrested with a ceramic knife after he was caught trying to leave the Walmart with Xboxes.