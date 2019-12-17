Man admits battering deputy with vehicle

A Gardnerville man admitted Tuesday to trying to strike a deputy with his vehicle during a wild encounter at the Riverview 7-Eleven that led to a manhunt in September.

Steven Michael Williams, 23, entered guilty pleas to counts of battery with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude deputies.

He faces 3-16 years in prison and an up to $15,000 fine in connection with the case.

According to the criminal complaint, William drove a Yukon at a deputy standing between the door and the frame of his patrol vehicle, pinning him. The deputy received minor injuries in the incident

He then fled down Glenwood Drive where he abandoned his vehicle and disappeared for about five hours. A tip led deputies back to a home in the vicinity and resulted in Williams’ arrest.

Attorney Maria Pence asked that Williams be allowed to enter a drug treatment program, but prosecutor Roger Harada “strenuously objected.”

He said at the time of the incident a warrant had been issued for Williams’ arrest for absconding from drug court in Carson City after an Aug. 16, 2018 arrest there.

He said he expected to call witnesses at Williams’ sentencing, set for 3 p.m. Jan. 30, 2020.