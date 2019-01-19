Man accused of ‘waterboarding’ girlfriend in Stateline

A California man was taken into custody on Tuesday facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping after he allegedly waterboarded a woman at a Stateline hotel room.

Alexander J. Hatzis, 25, was taken into custody after appearing in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Sunday night at the Mont Bleu Casino.

A woman contacted security to say Hatzis became upset with her.

She said that he picked her up and dropped her then sat on top of her, forced a T-shirt into her mouth and then poured water on her face.

She said she could not breathe and lost consciousness.

Alexander told deputies that he poured water on her face to "try and calm her down," according to the report.

Inside the hotel room, deputies found the T-shirt and empty bottles of water.

■ A Minden woman was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon for an alleged parole violation.

Christina Basagoitia, 35, was stopped at 10th Street and County Road on a traffic violation.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested on a fugitive warrant on Tuesday morning.

Austin J. Jenks, 30, was arrested at the intersection of Kahle Drive and Highway 50 at 9:30 a.m. He was booked without bail.

■ A Dresslerville man was taken into custody on a felony charge of domestic battery in Indian Hills on Tuesday.

Samuel R. Terrazas, 39, was booked into Douglas County Jail 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.