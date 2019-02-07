Man accused of trying to elude deputies in custody

A Reno man is facing felony eluding charges after a Saturday morning chase through downtown Gardnerville.

Steven E. Hall, 36, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

Hall was arrested after deputies spotted a pickup at the Smith's in Gardnerville around 3:30 a.m.

They followed the pickup a short time before the driver started to evade them by turning off Highway 395 and into town near Mission Street.

Deputies lost track of Hall until they spotted him near the Church of Latter-day Saints off Spruce Street.

Hall allegedly rammed a patrol car before ending up in the landscaping and running off. He was captured near Wildrose by deputies and a K9.

In addition to the eluding charge, Hall also faces two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Hall has previously been convicted of failing to stop for law enforcement and is on parole for sales of a controlled substance out of Washoe County. He has been free since August 2018, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent Hall.

Hall's passenger, Ridgecrest, Calif., resident Sabrina Hess was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance. Hess, 24, was released on her own recognizance and attorney Matthew Ence was appointed to represent her.

A Minden man was taken into custody on Friday for theft and exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking nearly $15,000 from his grandfather over the course of two weeks.

Rhys A. Stefancin-Whitney, 18, is the subject of an East Fork Justice Court warrant accusing him of taking the money while the 87-year-old was in the hospital.