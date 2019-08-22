Man accused of sexual assault

A California man was arrested at Lake Tahoe on charges of attempted rape and felony domestic battery on Sunday night.

Bryan A. Meehan, 43, of San Diego was taken into custody in Roundhill at 9:54 p.m.

His bail was $110,000. He faces proceedings in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was arrested Aug. 15 on driving under the influence charges related with a hit and run in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Sally Joy Seagren, 57, was driving a Ford F-250 and allegedly rear-ended another vehicle at Tillman and Muri.

The driver of the other vehicle took a picture of Seagren’s ID, which was later found by a teenager who turned it over to deputies.

Seagren stumbled away from the collision and was located by deputies in a local bar. She could not stand without help, according to the sheriff’s office.

A warrant was issued for a blood test and she was released on bail on a $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to return to East Fork Justice Court on Sept. 11.

Seagren served a prison term for felony DUI after she dropped out of the diversion court in 2016.

She faces up to 2-15 years in prison for a subsequent instance of DUI.

■ A Sun Valley man was arrested on several driving infractions as well as a parole violation on Sunday morning.

Cameron R. Cottle, 44, was arrested on Jacks Valley Road near the Target at 9:49 a.m. after a traffic stop.

A deputy reported he could not see Cottle, due to the tint on his windows. A background check revealed he had a warrant out of California and was driving on a revoked drivers license.

■ A California woman was arrested 7:41 p.m. Sunday in Minden, accused of felony drug charges..

Miranda Jones, 34, of Pasadena, Calif., was taken into custody at County Road and 10th Street in Minden after a traffic stop.

Jones was driving a silver Versa that failed to stop at a stop sign. A K-9 detected drugs in the vehicle, and 1.8 grams of heroin and 2.8 grams of methamphetamine were found in her possession.

Jones daughter was in the vehicle and was turned over to Child Protective Services.