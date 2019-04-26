Man accused of selling 2 pounds of meth

A Carson City man, who is accused of selling nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine, was taken into custody on Tuesday evening.

Daniel W. Martinez, 32, was booked on three counts of trafficking.

According to court documents, Martinez conducted drug sales on April 11, 13 and 23.

Trafficking more than 28 grams of methamphetamine is punishable by up to life in prison.

■ A 37-year-old Carson City man was taken into custody after he was spotted early Wednesday morning refueling at a Minden gas station.

Michael J. Cox was found to have a $10,000 warrant for his arrest out of the capital. According to court documents, his license identified him as someone else.

Recommended Stories For You

During a search after his arrest, Cox was found to have a crystalline substance on his person in a bag and in a balloon weighing more than 4 grams.

He was booked for possession of a controlled substance and using another person's identity.

Cox was paroled on a robbery charge in 2017. He was arrested in Carson City in February after deputies served a warrant on an apartment

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was taken into custody for using someone else's credit card on April 20.

Aaron Candee, 31, was taken into custody at a Minden casino on a warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of a credit card without the owner's permission and theft.

According to court documents, the card was taken from a resident who allowed him to stay for five weeks. He is accused of running up $800 on the card and writing $165 in checks on the person's account.