Man accused of menacing neighbor with automobile

A Stateline man was taken into custody on Wednesday night after he allegedly drove his car within a yard of hitting a neighbor walking his dog.

Garrett Min, 43, was booked on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim told deputies he heard Min’s Honda Del Sol coming toward him as he walked down Galaxy Lane.

The man said he stepped to the side of the road to stay out of traffic at around 8 p.m., when Min started yelling at him.

The victim told deputies Min was driving the Honda around to pass toward the victim. He said at one time Min stopped within 3 feet of him and challenged him to fight.

A bystander who witnessed the incident said it appeared that Min was trying to hit the man with his vehicle.Deputies spoke to Min, who acknowledged he’d come within a yard of the victim, but said he was going very slowly.