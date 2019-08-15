Man accused of jealous rage faces felonies

A Gilroy, Calif., man is in custody on a felony robbery charge in connection with a Feb. 12 altercation at a Stateline casino.

Efrain Salinas Jr., 29, was taken into custody in Stateline on a warrant issued out of Tahoe Township Justice Court on Monday.

Salinas is accused of taking a man’s wallet and cell phone after an altercation.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Salinas was at the Mont Bleu Casino where he attacked a man who was on vacation with Salinas’ former girlfriend.

The man was playing slot machines on the casino floor when Salinas allegedly walked up to him and attacked him. During the fight, the man dropped his wallet and cell phone and Salinas picked them up and ran off, something deputies confirmed by looking at security footage.

They also saw footage of him allegedly breaking the windows on the man’s car in the parking garage, tearing the rear bumper off and making holes in the trunk.