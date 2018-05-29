Man accused of crashing car while on drugs

Less than a day after being released from jail, a 22-year-old man allegedly crashed a car he took without permission while high on drugs.

Mark Edwin Graham, 22, was sentenced to 180 days house arrest on May 21 after a probation violation in which he tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and alcohol.

Less than 24 hours later, Graham was arrested after driving a car into a drainage ditch while allegedly high on heroin.

He was sentenced in September 2017 to 12-48 months in prison, suspended, with 5 years of probation and a fine of almost $40,000 after he was charged with stealing ski tickets from Vail Ski Resort.

He was released again on his own recognizance on May 25.

For his probation violation, his sentencing in Douglas County District Court is scheduled for June 25, and for his DUI in Douglas County Justice Court, his arraignment is scheduled for July 9.

A 49-year-old man is being charged with domestic battery and coercion after allegedly strangling a woman.

David William Bilak, was arrested May 23 after he allegedly tied a dog leash around a woman's throat and began strangling her.

A witness told him to stop or she'd call the police, to which he said if she did he would kill her.

The initial victim claimed nothing had happened, but after police looked at her neck, they found injuries consistent with strangulation.

Bilak was released on bail posted by the victim in the amount of $35,000.

He is being charged with felony domestic battery and coercion.

■ A 25-year-old man is being charged with possession and assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking a pregnant woman.

Jobrontae Xavier Warner was arrested May 23 after allegedly threatening a pregnant woman with a hatchet.

Warner is a known Blood gang member from Las Vegas, and has been in a relationship with the victim for two years.

The 18-year-old victim filed charges against Warner in 2017 and he was charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery after striking the woman in the car of a gas station parking lot.

On May 21, he allegedly hit the victim in the face and head, and slammed her head into her steering wheel.

On May 22, according to the victim, after Warner hadn't slept for two days and was coming down from a methamphetamine high, he pushed the victim onto a couch with a fireplace hatchet and threatened to "split her open."

While in custody, Warner violated a protective order by calling the victim 8 times over a period of two days.

He is being charged with domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.