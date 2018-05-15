Man accused in felony battery, burglary claims court is circus

Tensions were high in District Judge Thomas Gregory's court room when a man accused of felony battery constituting domestic violence with strangulation, burglary and invasion of the home began arguing and shouting at members of the court.

Adam Medina, 39, was taken into custody in April after he failed to appear in Douglas County District Court two weeks in a row, but attended his court date at the Lake Tahoe Justice Court. He claimed it was a mix-up between attorneys and the courts.

Medina had been given a month to hire an attorney after his request for a public defender was denied based on his level of income and his owned property.

Medina claimed that the court attributed the property to him, when his wife (the victim in the case) is actually in charge of it, and they are currently in the process of divorcing.

Medina was upset about being denied a public defender, and claimed that because he'd been unable to afford bail, he had lost his business and he was now homeless since he had a restraining order keeping him from the home of the victim.

"This place is a circus," Medina said while Judge Gregory attempted to explain the form Medina needed to fill out in order to reapply for a public defender. "I'm being railroaded at all sides. I want to know an actual date I'm going to be able to get out of here."

Medina's case has been continued until May 21.

■ A 23-year-old woman found with a fanny pack full of drugs admitted to possession of a controlled substance Monday.

Amber Fitzgerald told police, "There's heroin and marijuana in my fanny pack," after they found she had warrants out of her arrest.

Fitzgerald faces a maximum of 12-28 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

A May 11 report was given to the court stating that Fitzgerald had tested positive for marijuana while out on bail.

Fitzgerald claimed she was a heavy marijuana user before the arrest, which is why it was taking the THC levels so long to go down, but volunteered to attend daily testing to prove she was no longer using.

She was allowed to stay out of custody on bail, with an addition added to her conditions of increased testing.

Her sentencing is set for July 9.

■ A 62-year-old man found with five pounds of marijuana admitted to the charge of possession.

Brian Morin, 62, was arrested after someone reported finding drugs in a backpack on a casino bench to police.

After viewing security footage, they identified Morin and found he was still on the premises.

A deputy asked Morin what he was doing at the casino, and Morin replied, "I'm looking for my luggage." He then gave a description of a backpack that matched the one they had found.

When deputies asked Morin what was inside, he told them, "Some crackers, a half eaten brick of cheese, and 5 pounds of marijuana."

Morin faces one year and a $2,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor.

His sentencing is set for June 18.

■ A Gardnerville man found in possession of methamphetamine faces 2 years in prison.

Dakota Stone, 27, admitted Monday to the possession charge.

He was arrested March 12 after deputies responded to a trespassing call and found him and a Carson City woman in a Tillman Lane home Stone had been evicted from.

He was released on bail, but arrested again on April 20 for a sales charge, along with a warrant out of Carson City.

Stone was found to have methamphetamine in his coat pocket within individual packages marked "$20."

In exchange for his guilty plea, the state dropped the sales charges.

He also has a pending Justice Court charge, and Justice Court Judge Perkins agreed to have his sentence there suspended if he complied with the District Court's decision.

Stone faces 12-48 months and a $5,000 fine.

He has been in custody for over three weeks and could not afford the $1,000 bail. Gregory agreed to have him released on his own recognizance with alternative sentencing supervision.

■ A man who was convicted of his third offense DUI was granted diversion.

Caleb Richey, 31, previously had a DUI offense in Carson City and another in Tahoe Township.

Richey claimed to be employed and has been going to drug and alcohol testing regularly while awaiting sentencing.

He had a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well, specifically cocaine.

Richey was granted diversion for his DUI, and was sentenced to 32 months with a 12 month minimum for parole for the possession charge, which was suspended as long as Richey completes the diversion program.

He was also ordered to pay $88 in fines, and was given 26 days in credit for time served.

■ A man who admitted to having heroin is being held in custody until a treatment program becomes available.

Brett Bell, 30, was arrested in March for possession of heroin. He also faces charges for possession of stolen property in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, as well as a $5,000 fine.

Until a space opens up in an in-patient drug treatment program, he will remain in custody, but will be allowed to participate in drug court.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 9.

■ A review hearing for a man granted diversion last November found he was doing well.

Matthew Salstone, 32, was originally arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and sales of a controlled substance.

After being granted diversion November 13, 2017, Salstone graduated from one treatment program, and will be graduating another in June.

"Everything happens for a reason," Slastone said. "Because of these programs I'm happy and healthy. Everything in my life is more manageable now."

A second review hearing is set for another six months on December 3.

■ A 23-year-old arrested with 11 pounds of marijuana claims to be excelling in diversion.

Alexander Demetre-Manwill was arrested during a traffic stop and was charged with possession and sales.

In court, Manwill claimed to be doing excellent in the diversion program, and has become a leader during treatment.

Another review hearing is set in six months on December 3.