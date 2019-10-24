Lyon mother sent to prison for drugs

A mother of four was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison to trafficking in methamphetamine.

Silver Springs resident Vanessa Yescas-Flores, 29, was not eligible for probation. The sentence will be served at the same time as a case out of Storey County.

Yescas-Flores was pulled over on July 30 after being stopped at Highway 395 and Stodick Parkway in Gardnerville.

She’d been convicted of eluding in Storey County, according to her attorney, which explains why she only had a learner’s permit.

Defense attorney Andrew Bunn said she had a gambling problem in addition to her drug issues and asked that she only be sentenced to 12-32 months.

“I was losing myself in my addiction,” she told District Judge Tom Gregory.

Gregory though followed prosecutor Matt Johnson’s recommendation.

Johnson pointed out that Yescas-Flores was participating in drug court when she was arrested with 16 grams of methamphetamine.

■ A Carson City woman faces 3-12 years in prison if she fails her probation on three counts of sales of methamphetamine.

Anne M. Spiker, 36, was given a suspended 1-4-year sentence on each count on the condition she participates in Western Regional Drug Court.

Spiker told District Judge Tom Gregory she wasn’t the same person as she was when she was arrested April 3.

“Let me show you I can get through drug court and save prison for the last resort,” she said.

■ A Californian who can barely walk without assistance reluctantly admitted to a trafficking charge that carries up to 15 years in prison.

John W. Wood, 52, is not eligible for probation after he admitted to having 25.2 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested after a Nevada Highway Patrol stop on June 8.

A trial date was set for Wood, but he decided to change his plea.

“I don’t want to go to prison, but I want this done with,” he said.

District Judge Tom Gregory reassured Wood that he wouldn’t face a harsher penalty if he went to trial.

“No one knows what the outcome of a trial will be,” Gregory said. “The court will not and could not give you more time. The court would not penalize you for having a trial.”

Pleading not guilty would void the plea agreement Wood signed, but Prosecutor Erik Levin said the felony charge Wood is facing would not change. There was a DUI in Tahoe Township Justice Court that will be dropped as a result of the plea.

Wood will be held without bail pending his Dec. 9 sentencing.

■ A California ex-felon faces 1-6 years in Nevada after he admitted Monday to being in possession of a firearm.

Jared A. Ayers, 23, was arrested Aug. 27 during a traffic stop on Highway 50 near Hidden Woods Drive. Ayers was arrested for driving under the influence and failing to maintain his lane.

Deputies found a .380 handgun in his possession.

He had previously been convicted of taking a motor vehicle and eluding in California.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9.