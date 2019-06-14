Lyon County man faces drug, gun charges

A Lyon County man was taken into custody on Wednesday night after a traffic stop in the Gardnerville Ranchos allegedly revealed he had drugs and weapons.

Isidro Montoya-Acosta, 31, was taken into custody on charges of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a sawed off shotgun, trafficking cocaine, possession and sales of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen weapon.

Montoya-Acosta was booked into Douglas County Jail around 10 p.m. Wednesday after he failed to stop at the stop sign at Yellow Jacket and Tillman Lane in a gray Toyota Prius.

Montoya-Acosta allegedly had a sawed-off unloaded AK47 in the vehicle with him. Deputies reported finding a small packet of what they believe to be methamphetamine in the back seat of the patrol vehicle.

According to East Fork Justice Court documents, he was involved in a drug and weapon sale in May at Topsy Lane.

An Indian Hills woman was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, accused of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

Deputies responded to an address on Opalite Drive for a domestic battery call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They took Stephanee R. Lawson, 30, into custody after the victim said she struck him with a shotgun and pointed a pistol at him. Both had been drinking, according to court documents.

Lawson was ordered released on her own recognizance with a GPS monitor.

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two people who had been convicted of felonies after a firearm and an open beer were found in the vehicle.

Valerie J. Aja-McCallister, 52, was driving on Monday night when a deputy stopped the blue Ford.

A background check revealed Aja-McCallister’s drivers license was suspended for driving under the influence, the vehicle registration was suspended and she didn’t have insurance.

Her passenger, Robert M. Nadon, is a registered sex offender. Neither one of them was supposed to have a firearm, which is what deputies allegedly found under Aja McCallister’s seat.

A Carson City man was taken into custody on Monday night after he was stopped on Highway 50 at Cave Rock.

Ryan J. Marino, 35, was booked on charges of trafficking, sales and possession of a controlled substance after the 10 p.m. traffic stop.

He faces proceedings in Tahoe Township Justice Court.