Los Angeles woman faces life sentences in child rape charges

A Los Angeles woman faces up to three life sentences in prison after she admitted Tuesday to sexual assault and pornography charges involving a 3-year-old girl.

Umi Hongo, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of principal to sexual assault on a child under 14 years old and one count of child pornography.

Hongo and Ciro Camacho III, 34, were indicted by the Douglas County grand jury in August 2017.

Camacho received three consecutive life sentences for sexual assault and child pornography after he recorded the assault on his cell phone.

Hongo faces a minimum sentence of 35 years on each of the rape charges and 10 years to life for child pornography, according to District Attorney Mark Jackson.

Camacho was sentenced in September 2018. The next month, Hongo was returned to Douglas County from Los Angeles County where she was being held.

The trial of a man indicted by the grand jury of sexual assault and lewdness with a child under the age of 14 was delayed on Tuesday.

Juan Ramirez-Vargas, 46, is facing a life sentence on the charges after he was indicted by the grand jury.

A March 4 trial date was vacated and a new trial date in in the process of being picked.

Meanwhile a June 12 trial date in the homicide case against Jose Rodriquez-Quezada was confirmed on Tuesday.

Rodriquez-Quezada is accused in the Stateline casino stabbing of a Reno man, 56-year-old Kevin Leroy Edwards.

Rodriguez-Quezada was arrested Nov. 20 near the ranch operated by the University of Nevada, Reno, on East McCarran Boulevard after police discovered he had a concealed weapon.

A background check revealed Rodriguez-Quezada was a previously deported felon. He faces Reno charges of ex-felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and obstructing a public officer. There is also a hold on him for a warrant out of Washington state and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.