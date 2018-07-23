Lewdness with 8-year-old results in life sentence

A Carson City man received 10 years to life in prison after he was sentenced last week for lewdness with a minor under 14 years of age.

David Russell Slate, 39, was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine by District Judge Tom Gregory.

Slate was scheduled to go to trial, but that was vacated in May after a charge of sexual assault was dismissed as part of his plea.

Slate is not eligible for probation.

Slate has been in custody since he was arrested June 18, 2017, accused of inappropriately touching and kissing an 8-year-old child.

The victim told authorities Slate came into her room while she was in bed and started touching her.

Slate has been to prison twice in Nevada. He was sentenced to 12-30 months in 2011 for felony driving under the influence.

He also went to prison for the 2014 theft of guitars from a neighbor's home after dropping out of a diversion program in 2016.

Prosecutor Erik Levin said that despite a written statement that attempted to blame the victim, Slate was 100-percent responsible for what he did.

"He earned every second of his life sentence," Levin said.