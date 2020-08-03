Lewdness suspect waives hearing

Proctor-Henry



A former Gardnerville man facing a felony lewdness with a minor charge waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Caleb Patrick Demaranville-Massey, 22, who also goes by Proctor-Henry, appeared with his attorney in East Fork Justice Court.

He was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 10. Attorney Maria Pence said an agreement with prosecutors would result in other charges being dropped and that both sides would be free to argue for any legal sentence. While an agreement has been worked out, Demaranville-Massey could still enter a not-guilty plea at his arraignment and seek a trial.

Demaranville-Massey, who was the subject of a Secret Witness reward, was arrested on June 9 after members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Tri-Net Narcotics Task Force and the Washoe County Regional Narcotics Unit, found him in Reno. Investigators had been searching for him for approximately two weeks in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

He was also booked on unrelated warrants from Carson City and the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation.

Demaranville-Massey was arrested in 2016 driving a Jeep that had been reported stolen in Mound House.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman who fired a pistol out of a window after pointing it at someone received a suspended 1-3-year prison sentence.

Nicole Ann Shea, 38, said she has changed since the Feb. 7 drunken incident where she attacked the victim during an argument and then pulled a pistol out of a nightstand and pointed it at him. She then pointed it away and pulled the trigger.

“I have changed who I am,” she said. “I know I can’t be drinking or doing drugs.”

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man, who fired a pistol after walking into his bedroom, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Jeffrey Ray Salie, 50, told District Judge Tom Gregory that something like the May 28 incident would never happen again.

As part of his probation, Salie must attend Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

According to prosecutors, Salie had been drinking all day when he walked into his bedroom and fired the gun to make his family think he’d committed suicide. His wife walked into the room and took the gun from him. When deputies arrived, he demanded they shoot him. Instead they Tazed him. He had a .27 blood alcohol content.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted Monday to a count of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Scott David Haas, 50, was arrested in connection with an Aug. 27, 2019, incident involving three vacuum packed boxes of marijuana.

Haas faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Attorney William Routsis said that he plans to seek diversion to veteran’s court at Haas’ Oct. 5 sentencing.

■ A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a man who failed to appear for sentencing on Monday.

Kevin Manuel Silva is the subject of a no-bail warrant.

■ An Indian Hills woman admitted a charge of gross misdemeanor child endangerment on Monday.

Debra Sue Daggett, 54, faces up to 364 days in jail after she was arrested Feb. 28.

Deputies visited the home on Jan. 20 and found the gas and water had been shut off and no food in the house.