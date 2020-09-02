Law enforcement looking for impaired drivers

The Nevada Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are conducting another drive to find and prosecute impaired drivers.

A Joining Forces operation will start today and run through Sept. 13.

So far, there have been 153 fatal collisions in 2020, according to the web site zerofatalitiesnv.com with four in Douglas County.

An NHP spokesman said in 2018, 133 people died on Nevada roads because they crashed while impaired on either alcohol or drugs.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey said it’s simple to be a responsible driver: “If you are impaired, do not drive.”

Impaired driving doesn’t mean just alcohol; it is anything that affects your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Being a responsible driver is simple: if you are impaired, do not drive. Whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have a plan in place to avoid any chance of making a poor decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy.