Kingsbury shooter plans guilty plea

A Bay Area man who exchanged gunfire with deputies during an April 26 chase down Kingsbury Grade plans to admit to a count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon his attorney said on Wednesday.

Unlike his early appearances in East Fork Justice Court, Stefon Demar Jefferson, 43, kept his responses to a calm “Yes, Ma’m,” when addressing Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones.

Attorney Kris Brown said the case has reached a resolution and entered a waiver of Jefferson’s preliminary hearing.

Jefferson admitted shooting at Douglas County deputies at his first court appearance, apologizing for hitting a sergeant in the hand during the late-night gunbattle.

Brown said the agreement leaves her and the prosecutor to argue for any lawful sentence. By waiving his preliminary hearing, Jefferson agreed to go to Douglas County District Court in September.

Jefferson underwent a competency evaluation. District Judge Tod Young found that he was competent to aid in his defense.

Jefferson will return to Young’s courtroom in September for arraignment on the felony that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The deadly weapon enhancement requires a sentence equal to the underlying sentence of up to 20 years that must be served consecutively.

Court documents in support of three murder charges in shootings that occurred in Oakland, San Francisco and the University of California campus indicated Jefferson admitted killing three men.

According to documents filed with the Alameda County Clerk on May 16, Jefferson told interviewers he killed all three men.

The rampage began 10:14 a.m. April 26 when Jefferson and his cousin, Marcus Jackson became involved in an agument, in which Jefferson threatened to kill him if he called police.

Jefferson took off with Jackson’s 2015 Toyota Camry after shooting him in the driveway of his home.

Three hours later, he killed Laron Davis and at 2:42 p.m. shot and killed Calvin Kelly, according to the probable cause sheet.

He faces a half dozen counts in connections with the shootings in California.

The black Toyota was spotted in South Lake Tahoe and Jefferson was pursued through Stateline and over Kingsbury.

A deputy successfully nudged the Toyota Jefferson was driving and forced him to stop.

Jefferson came out of the Toyota firing, striking Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Miller in the hand. Miller and Deputy Tyler Holdridge returned fire, slightly wounding Jefferson, who got back in the vehicle and drove further toward Foothill.

He tried to turn onto Sierra Shadows Drive and crashed the vehicle. He then surrendered.

Jefferson has been held in Douglas County Jail on $1 million cash bail ever since.

Jefferson had a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon from 2001 which resulted in a six-year prison sentence.

The shooting investigation is awaiting toxicology from Washoe County, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer.

Schemenauer said Miller is recovering from his injury and is expected to be back on full duty soon.

Should Jefferson enter a guilty plea in District Court, it would be around eight weeks before he would be sentenced. He would then be eligible to go back to California to face charges there.