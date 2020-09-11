Jury finds man innocent in home invasion

A Topaz Ranch Estates man was acquitted Thursday in the first felony jury trial to be held in Minden since mid-March.

Bradley Stribling has protested his innocence in the case since he first appeared in court in May.

“Mr. Stribling maintained his innocence throughout this matter,” defense attorney Brian Filter said on Friday. “We are grateful justice was served and a verdict of not guilty returned by the jury.”

The jury took less time to come to a verdict in the case than it took to select them.

A dozen jurors and one alternate were selected on Tuesday and were hearing testimony on Wednesday morning. Everyone in the courtroom wore a mask and jurors were spread out into the courtroom.

One of the key witnesses in the case was an 82-year-old woman who claimed Stribling kicked in the door to her garage.

According to court documents, the incident occurred March 29, but it was two weeks before deputies were called to the scene.

During cross-examination the woman couldn’t remember whether she or her son called deputies. According to court documents, she said she didn’t call the sheriff’s office because she was frightened of Stribling, something she testified to on Wednesday morning.

“I was scared,” she said. “He scares me.”

The woman, who said she hasn’t left her home in years after a back injury, testified via video.

Filter questioned whether the victim could say for sure Stribling had broken the door during cross-examination on Wednesday morning.

She testified to awakening to a crash on the night Stribling is accused of breaking into the garage. She said she had to use a walker to check the front and back doors before opening the door between the home and the garage.

She said she saw Stribling standing there. The woman testified that when she told him to get out, he just stood there and said there was something on the wall that belonged to him.

The woman’s son and Stribling were once friends but have since fallen out. Her son, who serves as her caretaker, was serving a jail sentence when the incident is alleged to have occurred.

Stribling was originally arrested on a warrant May 17 before being released on bail.

Deputies discovered the jam was broken in on the door.

Several trials have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first trial in Department 1 may not take place until March.