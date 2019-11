A jury convicted a Gardnerville man of possession of burglary tools on Friday.

Joshua Spring faces up to a year in jail at his Dec. 2 sentencing. He was ordered taken into custody without bail after the jury announced the verdict.

Spring was arrested early Aug. 22, 2018, near the industrial area of Airport Road.

According to court documents, Spring was using a hose to siphon gas from a vehicle. Spring’s trial was continued from July.