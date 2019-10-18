Johnson Lane man’s trial vacated in heroin sales

A Johnson Lane man’s trial was vacated on Tuesday after he admitted to selling heroin within 1,000 feet of a school bus stop.

Christopher Patrick McLaughlin, 30, appeared in Douglas County District Court with attorney Andrew Bunn.

According to court documents, McLaughlin sold a gram of heroin on April 4, 2018, out of his home. He appeared in district court a year ago to deny the charges.

According to the plea agreement McLaughlin could face up to 18 years in prison. The two charges carry a sentence of 1-6 years each, with the bus stop enhancement adding another 1-6 years.

Prosecutors said they would not object to him serving the two main sentences simultaneously.

This is the second instance of felony drug sales McLaughlin has faced in five years. He was arrested Nov. 12, 2014, and sentenced four months later to two consecutive 12-48-month sentences.

■ An East Valley man admitted on Tuesday to having methamphetamine when he was pulled over in March.

Casey Sean White, 35, faces 12-48 months in prison at his Jan 7, 2020, sentencing. While most possession cases require a suspended sentence, White has a criminal history that included consecutive convictions for trafficking in Douglas County and a felony theft conviction in 2005.

■ A South Lake Tahoe woman was sentenced to 12-36 months in prison on Tuesday after she admitted to trafficking in methamphetamine.

Angelina M. Froberg, 34, has been in custody since she was arrested for a warrant and a probation violation on June 15.

Attorney Maria Pence said Froberg started using heroin just three years ago and that this would be her first felony.

■ A 35-year-old Lake Tahoe man admitted Tuesday to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Michael A. Jordan was arrested Sept. 10 in a Stateline parking garage.

He faces 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine at his Dec. 3 sentencing.

He admitted he had a 1993 Toyota pickup that wasn’t his.

■ A Markleeville woman was ordered to prison after she failed her probation.

Tasheena Lundy, 24, told District Judge Tod Young that she was trying to follow the rules, but admitted to violations.

Young pointed out that with 224 days time she’s already served in jail she won’t have to serve much of her 12-30-month sentence.

She was convicted of battery by a prisoner after she punched a jail deputy in the face. She had been arrested for attacking a woman who was eating in a Minden restaurant.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man received a 12-32-month prison sentence for possession of methamphetamine.

Richard Cutright, 37, was ordered to undergo counseling six days a week, but will not have to participate in Western Regional Drug Court.