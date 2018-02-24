Jacks Valley man in custody on RV shooting

A Jacks Valley man allegedly fired nine holes through the side of his RV early Friday morning, claiming he was repelling intruders.

Harold J. Nolte, 33, told deputies who responded to a report of shots fired on Arcadia Drive that someone was trying to get into the RV and that he emptied a 9 mm and a rifle to dissuade them.

Deputies responded to Arcadia Drive at 2:25 a.m.

They found only one set of tracks between the RV and the main house and several bullet holes in the side of the RV.

Nolte said the intruders tried to break into the vehicle for two hours and that he rang a cowbell loudly to frighten them off before resorting to gunfire.

The rifle shot passed through several items and hit the main house where his grandmother's room was located.

Nolte said he'd used marijuana earlier.

He was taken into custody for discharging a firearm in a structure.

■ A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Wednesday on three East Fork warrants for drug sales.

Don N. Richey Jr., 48, was wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and trafficking, according to court documents.

A deputy was looking for Richey 5:10 p.m. in the neighborhood when he spotted him near Wildhorse. He was taken into custody without incident.

Richey allegedly sold drugs in April and November of last year.

A March 28 East Fork Justice Court date was set on Friday.

■ A Carson City man was taken into custody early Thursday morning for sales of a controlled substance and sales of an imitation controlled substance.

Andrey G. Griffiths, 20, faces charges in connection with drug sales in December 2016 and February 2017.

He was booked into Douglas County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

■ A South Lake Tahoe woman was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance in Stateline on Thursday night.

Tracey R. Megenhardt, 46, was booked into Douglas County Jail at 9:56 p.m.