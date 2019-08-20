Inmate walks away from conservation camp

Authorities are looking for a minimum security inmate who walked away Sunday from the Stewart Conservation Camp located outside Carson City.

James Park, 51, was found missing during an institutional count at the camp, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Park arrived from Washoe County on June 12 and was transferred to the camp, where he was serving 12-36 months for attempted burglary and uttering a forged instrument.

Park is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown facial hair.

He has a “Forever and ever, Amen” tattoo across his neck; “Family second/RFA/God first” tattoos on his right arm; a Christian cross with “Faith love hope / Country Boy / Man of God / Strong / 56 / Ford truck / Tribal Band” tattoos on his left arm; “Sweetheart Shana Soulmate Forever Never Amen” tattoos on his chest; and “Country boy / Daddy’s Boys James Joshua Justin Mikey” tattoos on his back.

A retake warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on Park’s location should immediately contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

The department of corrections partners with the Nevada Division of Forestry to run nine conservation camps in the state. The camps are for minimum security inmates who are scheduled to be released within two years. Inmates in the camps are trained to fight wildland fires and are deployed to handle weed abatement, highway cleanup and other jobs during the off-season.