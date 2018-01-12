Info sought in Ironwood break-ins

Authorities are seeking information from the public in a rash of burglaries in Minden's Ironwood Center that started just before Thanksgiving.

The latest break-in occurred at the Pizza Factory and was discovered on Thursday morning. Thieves shattered the front glass and took various items, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

This is the third break-in with the others occurring at the Cost Cutters Hair Salon on the night of Nov. 20 and at the Dairy Queen on the night of Dec. 29.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said all three burglaries occurred either late at night or early the next morning.

Whomever burglarized the businesses used an unknown item to break the front glass door to enter the business.

No vehicle has been identified in connection with the thefts, which remain under investigation.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of the burglar. Tipsters do not have to give their names, and will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Sheriff's Dispatch at 775-782-5126, Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463 or Investigator Ryan Young at 775-782-9926.