Indian Hills robber sent to prison

An Indian Hills man who admitted to robbing the Carson County Market received more than two decades in prison.

Charles Tabor, 36, admitted in July to robbing the market and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutor Ric Casper said Taber received 94-258 months in prison in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Tabor was arrested within hours of the June 1 robbery after someone recognized the 14-year-old he used as a lookout.

Tabor reportedly told the boy that if they didn't obtain money fast they could lose their home.

The teenager entered the store and went to the drink cooler where he could be seen on the video texting someone.

Deputies said not long afterwards, the robber came in wearing a mask and demanded cash from the till. He also took two e-cigarettes and some beer.

The boy could be seen on the security video occasionally raising his hands, but also apparently helping the robber.

The boy told deputies that he was texting Tabor to tell him when the store was clear.

Tabor had felony convictions for lewd acts and seduction of a minor from 2010.