Indian Hills robber faces lengthy prison term

An Indian Hills man, who admitted Tuesday to robbing the Carson Country Market, could spend as much time in prison as he's been alive.

Charles Tabor entered guilty pleas to robbery with a deadly weapon and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Should Tabor, who is 36 years old, be sentenced to the maximum, he could receive a 36-year prison sentence.

The robbery charge is a Class B felony and carries a penalty of 2-15 years. Under state law, using a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime is an enhancement that can double his sentence. Those two sentences would have to be served consecutively, so he is facing 3-30 years total. Possession of a firearm by an ex-felon carries a sentence of 1-6 years.

Visiting Senior Judge Steve Kosach asked Tabor if he understood that the use of a deadly weapon would increase his sentence.

He also verified that Tabor had felony convictions for lewd acts and seduction of a minor from 2010.

Tabor is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 11.

He was arrested within hours of the June 1 robbery after someone recognized the 14-year-old he used as a lookout.

Tabor reportedly told the boy that if they didn't obtain money fast they could lose their home.