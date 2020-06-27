Indian Hills residents asked to lock cars at night

Recently, Indian Hills has experienced an increased number of burglaries from motor vehicles and property vandalisms.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from Indian Hills residents suppressing this cluster of crimes.

Anyone who sees suspicious activities or persons in Indian Hills, especially during the late night and early morning hours, is asked to call 911 or 775-782-5126 to request a deputy respond to the area.

Indian Hills area residents are encouraged to remove valuables and to lock and secure their vehicles when parked on the street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO Investigator Kevin Freeman at 775-782-6299 during business hours Monday through Friday.