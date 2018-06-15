Indian Hills man admits to gun charge

An Indian Hills man charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of domestic battery changed his plea to admit to the charge.

Don Collins Peterson IV, 44, attempted in March to challenge the introduction of evidence he was convicted of domestic battery in 2005 in Texas, but District Court Judge Tod Young rejected the challenge Tuesday morning.

Peterson was convicted of assault with bodily injury on a family member in Texas after he struck the mother of his child, and was sentenced to one day in jail, which was given credit for time served.

On June 1, 2017, Peterson was arrested after a report that his girlfriend had a black eye and injuries to her face. When deputies spoke with her, she admitted Peterson had beat her and punched her in the face several times, and had done so on multiple occasions. She later claimed she'd gotten into a fight in Reno. He was originally held on a $20,000 bail, but later the case was dismissed.

On June 14, 2017, while under alternative sentencing, Peterson tested positive for marijuana and a warrant was issued. Deputies were advised there were multiple guns in the house and that he was high on methamphetamine.

Inside the home after the arrest they located 14 guns including an AR-15 assault rifle.

Recommended Stories For You

His trial was originally scheduled to begin June 20. His sentencing hearing will be held July 24.

 A California woman was sentenced to probation for felony possession of heroin, despite reservations from the judge and the prosecution.

Lindsay Anne Peterson, 32, said she joined the Step 2 program to combat her addictions, and had been taking parenting and counseling classes as well.

Young was concerned with the fact that she had said in a pre-trial investigation, "Nevada is different than California, I think I've paid in full," after she was asked what she thought an acceptable penalty for her actions would be.

She was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 12-34 months, and ordered to pay around $200 in fees. She was also ordered to complete Step 2, and then enroll in Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

"You need to change your life," said Young. "I'm glad you went to Step 2. I think it's a great program and you can benefit from it. You need to stay with your sobriety, or you'll stay apart from all the rest of us."

Her probation is not to exceed five years, and she was given 22 days credit for time served.

 A woman admitted to multiple violations of her probation but had it reinstated with the condition that she seek mental health treatment.

Mollie McCarthy Adams, 30, was originally arrested in 2016 and admitted to felony arson in the fourth degree. She had set fire to newspapers in her hotel room, and thrown hypodermic needles out of the window.

She claimed she had set the papers on fire in a wastebasket because it was her first time using a lighter.

She violated her probation after she was given a travel pass to go to Idaho. She'd been ordered to report directly to parole and probation once she arrived, but failed to do so. She then traveled to Utah without a travel pass, claiming it was for work, and was arrested for public intoxication and obstruction of justice after she gave false information to an officer.

She is facing 30 months in prison after her previous arson conviction, with added time for the violations.

However, Young decided to give her another chance.

"You've done nothing to earn additional probation, but I'm going to reinstate it," said Young. "I believe a lot of these issues seem to be related to mental health and substance abuse issues."

He ordered upon her release she immediately enroll in a mental health treatment program and attend at least one session every two weeks.