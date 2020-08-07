Impairment suspected in Centerville crash | RecordCourier.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Impairment suspected in Centerville crash

Crime |

Staff Reports
Impairment is suspected in a collision involving a Kia Sedan on Wednesday morning in Centerville.
Nevada Highway Patrol

A driver involved in a vehicle collision early Wednesday morning at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane is suspected to have been impaired.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is not releasing the name of the driver of a white Kia sedan that was involved in the wreck.

According to the preliminary investigation, the collision was reported 5:54 a.m.

The Kia tried to pass another vehicle and struck a telephone pole.

NHP Spokeswoman Trooper Hannah DeGoey said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken for treatment via ambulance. She said impairment is suspected in the collision.

Crime
See more