Impairment suspected in Centerville crash
Staff Reports
A driver involved in a vehicle collision early Wednesday morning at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane is suspected to have been impaired.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is not releasing the name of the driver of a white Kia sedan that was involved in the wreck.
According to the preliminary investigation, the collision was reported 5:54 a.m.
The Kia tried to pass another vehicle and struck a telephone pole.
NHP Spokeswoman Trooper Hannah DeGoey said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken for treatment via ambulance. She said impairment is suspected in the collision.