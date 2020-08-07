Impairment suspected in Centerville crash

Impairment is suspected in a collision involving a Kia Sedan on Wednesday morning in Centerville.

Nevada Highway Patrol

A driver involved in a vehicle collision early Wednesday morning at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane is suspected to have been impaired.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is not releasing the name of the driver of a white Kia sedan that was involved in the wreck.

According to the preliminary investigation, the collision was reported 5:54 a.m.

The Kia tried to pass another vehicle and struck a telephone pole.

NHP Spokeswoman Trooper Hannah DeGoey said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken for treatment via ambulance. She said impairment is suspected in the collision.