If you have a warrant or owe a fine, you won’t hear about it over the phone

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has received two reports in the past 24 hours from citizens who were contacted by telephone from someone claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy or sergeant. The caller uses the name and rank of an actual sheriff’s employee. One of the citizens said her caller ID showed the call was coming from a DCSO business line.

According to their reports, the person claiming to be a sheriff’s employee tells the citizen they owe money for a fine or warrant and tells the citizen to transfer money the caller via an online app or they will be arrested.

The sheriff’s office does not contact people and demand they pay money in lieu of being arrested. This is a very sophisticated and convincing scam. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office and demanding payment over the phone, please contact DCSO at our non-emergency number (775) 782-5126 and file a report.