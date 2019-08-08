Identity of burglary suspect sought

Authorities released video on Tuesday in an effort to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a home in the Silver Ranch neighborhood on July 31.

The doorbell video shows the man walking up to the home at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A tweet posted by Douglas County said that a silver 2010 Subaru Outback with front-end damage and firefighter stickers was taken from the home.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or the missing vehicle is asked to call Investigator Ryan Young at 782-9905.