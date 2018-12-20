Identities sought in Douglas thefts

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying two men believed to have committed thefts in Douglas County.

On Monday, a burglar broke into Marty's Appliance in Minden's Ironwood Center and took cash and other items.

In an unrelated case, investigators are hoping someone recognizes a slot cheat who cashed out the winnings of another person from a slot machine at Harrah's Casino in Stateline on Dec. 2.

Anyone with information about the Tahoe theft is asked to contact Investigator Scott Battcher at 775-782-9905 and refer to case No. 18SO38600

