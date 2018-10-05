Hit and run results in arrest

A Gardnerville woman was arrested after deputies went looking for a hit and run driver on Tuesday afternoon.

Katherine Elizabeth Kane, 30, was booked in lieu of $10,000 bail after a two-hour hunt.

The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Stephanie Way and Vicky Drive.

The victim was westbound on Stephanie when a brown Chrysler blew through the stop sign going eastbound, struck her vehicle and drove off.

Both the woman and her son received minor injuries.

Bystanders took pictures of the vehicle's license plate, leading deputies to learn Kane was driving.

The vehicle's owner said Kane borrowed it 45 minutes earlier to attend a job interview.

Deputies located the Chrysler an hour after the collision on Las Chance Court with a half bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey behind the front seat.

Kane was taken into custody around 6 p.m. and had a blood alcohol content of .20 at the time.

â– A Sun Valley man is facing theft charges after an early morning arrest on Monday.

Michael T. Hoharsik, 28, is facing felony grand larceny and burglary charges after being pulled over while northbound on Highway 395.

According to the sheriff's report, Hoharsik had an estimated $1,900 in electronics when he was pulled over.

â– A Gardnerville Ranchos man on diversion for drug possession was returned to Douglas County to face sentencing.

Adam J. Guenther, 28, was granted diversion in June after his arrest in March on charges of possession of heroin.

Guenther tested positive for heroin and was picked up in Oregon for an alternative sentencing violation.