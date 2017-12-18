Help sought in identifying stolen property in Stateline burglaries

A man and two women were arrested early Saturday morning after Douglas County deputies responded to a report of three people burglarizing vehicles in the Mont Bleu parking lot.

Bay Area residents Emmanuel Montes-Fonseca, 32, Sandra Vilchis-Toledo, 25, and Sonia Chavez, 28, were taken into custody by Douglas County deputies on charges of burglary and conspiracy at around 1 a.m.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, witnesses and video contributed to the arrest of the trio, who said they were staying at the South Lake Tahoe Motel 6.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said there were two young children in the vehicle that contained the three. The children have been placed with Nevada Child Protection Services.

Smith asked that anyone who has been a victim of a vehicle burglary in the casino core contact Douglas County Investigator Brandon Williamson at (775) 782-9927.

There have been several vehicle burglaries recently in the Stateline area, investigators are working to identify if the burglaries are connected.

Douglas County and South Lake Tahoe Police Department detectives responded to the incident after Douglas asked for help in locating more stolen property.

According to a South Lake Tahoe spokeswoman, detectives found several items that had been reported stolen after getting a search warrant for the trio's motel room.

"Law enforcement personnel also located numerous items that may have been stolen, but were not previously reported," said spokeswoman Tracy Sheldon.

Detectives are seeking help identifying the additional property.

"If you have been a victim of theft or burglary in the past several weeks, please contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department and file a report," Sheldon said. "If desired, this can also be done online via the City of South Lake Tahoe's website. Callers can inquire as to the recovery of any possible stolen property. Callers are encouraged to have detailed descriptions of any missing property, as well as any available photos."

The city's web site is http://cityofslt.us

