Hearing set in lewdness case

A two-hour evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 in the case of a Gardnerville man accused of lewdness with a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Howell Jr., 21, has been in Douglas County custody since December 2018.

His brother, Jaccob, was sentenced to 3-8 years in prison in January for attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Howell underwent a competency evaluation and appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

If Howell is found competent to aid in his defense, he will be returned to East Fork Justice Court for a preliminary hearing on the lewdness charge. If the justice of the peace finds there is sufficient evidence, he would be returned to district court for further proceedings.

The charge caries a possible sentence of life without possibility of parole.

Howell is represented by attorney Maria Pence.

The incident occurred in June 2017 when Jaccob met the girl at the Carson Valley Days carnival and took her to Michael’s apartment.

She said she had sex with Jaccob when Michael left, but that Michael returned and forced himself on her until Jaccob pulled him off.