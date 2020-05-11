Hearing set in fatal drunken driving wreck

A year and three days after a head-on collision claimed the life of a Carson City father of three, the California man accused causing the wreck while drunk is scheduled to appear in a Douglas County court.

Jarrad Daniel Dominguez, 41, is being held in lieu of $101,500 bail, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on June 16 after he was returned to Douglas County on May 5.

According to court documents, Dominguez was under the influence on June 13, 2019, when he crossed into the path of another vehicle driven by Hugo Parra-Solis, 37, who was on his way to Stateline for work.

Parra-Solis was killed in the 7 a.m. collision at Highway 50 and Elks Point Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dominguez’ license had been revoked for a prior instance of driving under the influence.

He was originally charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing substantial bodily harm, open container and a variety of vehicle infractions.

Dominquez was released on bond on June 21, 2019, and taken into custody the following month in connection with a pursuit case in California that resulted in felony charges. He was sentenced in California Superior Court last month.