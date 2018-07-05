Hearing delayed in Ironwood break-in

A Minden man accused of breaking into an Ironwood pizza restaurant waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Chad Hunter, 48, is facing a felony burglary charge in connection with the April 21 break-in at the Pizza Factory.

Hunter was arrested in April after a burglary at the restaurant.

He was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court on July 16.

Hunter was arrested after security video showed a man matching Hunter's description breaking the front window.

Investigators linked the burglary with three other break-ins that occurred in the Ironwood center between Thanksgiving and Jan. 11, including a similar one at the Pizza Factory and another at the Dairy Queen on Dec. 29.

Recommended Stories For You

■ A 58-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on Monday after she was accused of stealing $4,900 in jewelry.

Star Rebecca Savage faces a felony charge after a house cleaning client reported their property was missing.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was taken into custody on Sunday morning at a Minden casino in connection with a warrant issued out of Alpine County.

Robyn Tamburini, 34, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Thursday where she waived extradition to California.

■ A Gilroy, Calif., resident was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear in District Court.

Stacy L. Reggiani, 38, was picked up at prison in Chowchilla, Calif., on Monday.