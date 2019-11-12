Habitual felon sentenced in July 1 pursuit

A Californian, who led Douglas County deputies on a July 1 chase around Carson Valley, was declared a habitual felon on Tuesday and sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Ronnie Demone Crawford Jr., 42, received 6-15 years for felony attempting to elude as a habitual criminal.

Crawford also admitted to possession of a device to increase the rate of fire on a handgun.

In a video shown by Prosecutor Matthew Johnson, deputies could be seen using the device to empty a 17-round magazine by pulling the trigger once.

District Judge Tod Young followed the prosecution’s recommended sentence. Johnson introduced six felony convictions on Crawford’s record.

Young said that when he read that record, at first he thought that the convictions were quite old, but then he realized they were for a significant amount of time.

“Every time you got out of prison, you committed another offense,” he said.

Crawford said he raised three boys from behind bars.

“I had to do most of my parenting from the visiting room,” he said.

Crawford was arrested in a field off Dressler Lane in southern Carson Valley after leading deputies and NHP troopers on a pursuit that led from Minden-Tahoe Airport to Johnson Lane and down Highway 395 to Minden.

Crawford drove the Dodge Challenger onto Highway 88 and then up County Road before going back onto Highway 395 and traveling down Centerville over to Foothill Road and then back to Fredricksburg Road before he lost it on Dressler Lane.

Also sentenced on Tuesday was Tasheena Savage, 34, the woman who was behind the wheel when NHP troopers tried to make a traffic enforcement stop at Interstate 580 and Highway 395 in south Carson City.

A video from the trooper’s car showed the Challenger drive through red lights at Clear Creek, Topsy, Jacks Valley Road and Mica Drive before pulling away from troopers on her way to Airport Road. Speeds were estimated at up to 115-120 mph. Savage bailed out of the Charger at Minden-Tahoe Airport and Crawford took the wheel. He said it was to get authorities away from Savage.

Savage was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison for attempting to elude officers.

Attorneys for both Crawford and Savage pointed out that neither has been charged with a June 30 Rebi shooting that prompted NHP troopers to try and pull them over.

Attorney Brian Filter said Crawford might have been wanted for questioning, but that he has not been arrested in connection.