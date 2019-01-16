Habitual criminal back in prison

A former Gardnerville Ranchos man, who was sent to prison in 2009 as a habitual criminal, had his parole revoked.

David Knapp, 50, was originally sentenced to 5-20 years in prison.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, he was out when he was convicted in November 2014 of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act in Carson City.

He was sentenced 2-5 years in that case and he was paroled in 2015.

Knapp is scheduled to be released in April 2021 from the Douglas case.

■ A Gardnerville woman, whose grandmother died while under her care, was denied parole until April 26.

Jamie Lummus, 43, received 28-72 months in prison when she was sentenced in 2016.