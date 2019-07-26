Gunplay during argument lands man in jail

A Johnson Lane man is in custody after a shooting on Squires Street prompted a response from the Douglas County Special Weapons and Tactics and Crisis Negotiation teams on Thursday night.

Grant A. Lukins, 35, was arrested shortly after midnight on Friday after he surrendered as the SWAT team was getting ready to come in after him.

Deputies responded to the north Valley address after received a 10:20 p.m. call from Lukins roommates.

According to court documents, they said Lukins fired a handgun at one of them during an argument.

They left after they reportedly saw him walking on the property with a shotgun. Lukins was allegedly intoxicated when the gunplay occurred.

Douglas authorities surrounded the property and obtained a search warrant, which they were preparing to serve when Lukins stepped out of a trailer at 12:10 a.m.

He was taken into custody without incident. Investigators entered the home and found a half-dozen bullet holes two feet from the door to the room where Lukins was living.

He is being held in Douglas County jail without bail on felony charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm inside a domicile.

He is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.