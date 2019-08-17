Gun-toting felon’s sentencing delayed

Sentencing for a Kingsbury man with a significant felony record was delayed Friday until Sept. 18.

Adam Scott Morris, 53, faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine after he admitted to a count of attempted possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend probation at sentencing.

Morris showed up for Friday’s hearing late, and was warned by District Judge Tod Young that he would not continue the sentencing again.

Morris is fighting an alternative sentencing violation that he had marijuana in violation of his bail conditions, saying he had a California physician’s recommendation due to PTSD from 20 years of imprisonment.

He was taken into custody for driving without a license on Aug. 10 on Centerville Lane.

Morris was also booked on charges of driving without a license and ex-felon failing to register.

He was arrested March 9 after allegedly threatening to shoot another man during an altercation near the Quality Inn.

His vehicle was pointed out to deputies when they arrived and he was pulled over and ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint at Highway 395 near Muller Parkway.

Morris had a warrant out of East Fork Justice Court for petit larceny. He also had a .38 caliber handgun.

According to court documents, Morris has been convicted of 13 felonies during his lifetime, including theft, burglary, fraud and selling stolen property.