Gum under courtroom seat earns man $200 fine

A South Lake Tahoe man was fined $200 for contempt of court after he admitted to sticking his gum under a district court seat.

Michael R. Burghard, 29, faces sentencing on a felony count of a battery causing substantial bodily harm on Tuesday.

"I'm very sorry, your honor," Burghard said. "I didn't mean any disrespect to the court."

Defense attorney Richard Davis said he knew Burghard's family and that he was nervous at the hearing where he took his gum out.

Davis asked District Judge Tod Young if he would be fair to Burghard when the sentencing occurs.

Young told Davis to file a motion if he felt there was an issue.

Recommended Stories For You

Burghard faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He admitted to breaking the jaw of another man in connection with a November 2016 fight.

■ A $480.58 nationwide warrant was issued for a California man who failed to appear in district court on Tuesday.

Ronnie Rayon, 34, was paroled late last year. He was ordered to contact the district court after he was released.

Rayon's attorney Kris Brown said she tried to contact Rayon, and checked to see if he was in California prison, but could not locate him.

The bail on the warrant reflects the money Rayon owes in fees.

Rayon was sentenced to up to three years in prison in April 2017 in connection with the February 2015 theft of a Toyota Camry.

■ A Johnson Lane woman's arraignment was delayed until April 17 after her attorney said she was admitted for a mental health evaluation while she was free on her own recognizance.

Peggy Gomez, 46, was released after she appeared in East Fork Justice Court.

She was arrested March 4 after a deputy spotted her vehicle with an expired license plate on East Valley Road.

Gomez had a warrant out of East Fork Justice Court on a ticket for disturbing the peace in Minden on May 4, 2017. She didn't appear on the ticket July 24 and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She allegedly had methamphetamine in her possession when she was stopped.