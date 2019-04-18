Grant buys 15 active shooter response kits

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received 15 active shooter response kits from the Quad County Public Health Preparedness Program.

The grant funding was provided as part of the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement. The response kits will be strategically staged throughout the county with school resource officers, patrol supervisors and various key locations accessible to all sworn sheriff's personnel.

The response kits each contain 10 individual gunshot trauma kits to help treat a mass causality scenario. In the aftermath of a mass shooting, precious minutes count and having emergency medical equipment available will help our first responders save lives.

"The Quad County Public Health Preparedness Program is dedicated to the health and safety of our community," Douglas County Sheriff's Spokesman Jeff Schemenauer said. "They have previously provided automated external defibrillators, Individual first aid-trauma kits and Fentanyl protection kits to our sworn staff in an effort to keep our first responders armed with the best safety equipment available."