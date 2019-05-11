Gate crasher in trouble for shiv

Miller

Douglas Countty Sheriff’s Office

A California man who knocked down two Bently gates in an effort to escape authorities received another prison term for having a shiv made out of a fence.

Johnny R. Miller entered a guilty plea and was sentenced on Tuesday to 12-36 months for possession of a dangerous weapon by a prisoner.

Miller’s attorney, Melissa Rosenthal, said Miller found the sharpened piece of metal and put it in his cell vent in order to prevent anyone else from getting it.

“It wasn’t for any violent purposes,” Miller said. “It was wrong to put it in the vent instead of giving it to the deputy.”

Prosecutor Peter Handy said the state agreed that Miller’s sentence could run concurrent to the two 2-5-year sentences he’s serving for the chase, which occurred Sept. 24, 2018.

A Carson City man admitted Tuesday to a count of possession of methamphetamine for sale.

Michael J. Cox, 37, faces 12-48 months in prison at his June 18 sentencing.

Attorney Matthew Ence argued for a reduction of Cox’s $40,000 bail so he could get a substance abuse evaluation. Prosecutor Peter Handy pointed out Cox had two prior felony convictions.

District Judge Tom Gregory agreed to issue an order allowing Cox to obtain a substance abuse evaluation while in custody.

A Stateline man who was arrested after a March 9 altercation in Minden admitted Tuesday to attempted ex-felon in possession of a handgun.

Adam S. Morris, 53, faces up to five years in prison after saying he had a .38 special after being convicted of burglary and fraud in Florida.

Morris was told he could not use medical marijuana while he is awaiting his July 2 sentencing.

A Zephyr Cove man accused of punching another man in the face at the Gardnerville Walmart had his arraignment delayed on Tuesday.

Brian L. Mills, 41, had second thoughts about pleading guilty to attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm.

The incident occurred 9:30 p.m. March 18, according to court documents.

The charge could either be treated as a felony or a gross misdemeanor. If he’s sentenced for the felony, he could face 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The misdemeanor carries a maximum of 364 days in jail.

A Gardnerville man who admitted selling drugs eight months ago will not be sentenced for another two weeks.

Ryan Blake Mueller, 31, is facing up to six years in prison after he admitted on Aug. 27, 2018, to selling psilocybin mushrooms.

Mueller was in custody on a subsequent crime in Washoe County where he received a 12-36-month suspended sentence.

“He had two cases pending while he was out on bail in Douglas County,” prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said.

Defense attorney Maria Pence said it was clear that Mueller was using drugs in 2018 and that he has been sober for six months now.

District Judge Tom Gregory denied a prosecution request to increase Mueller’s bail, but made it $500 cash only.

A South Lake Tahoe man who failed to appear for his arraignment last year admitted to a count of possession of a controlled substance on Monday.

Codi Baudoin, 45, was arrested on a warrant in South Lake Tahoe on March 11.

According to court documents, he was arrested early on Oct. 22, 2018, at Stateline inside a pickup with heroin.

Ence argued in favor of releasing Baudoin without bail, but his failure to appear led Gregory to set a $5,000 bail in the case. Possession carries a 1-4 year prison sentence, but in most cases the judge is required to grant probation.

A jury trial was scheduled for March 24, 2020, for a Gardnerville man accused of running up $800 on a benefactor’s credit card.

Aaron Candee, 31, denied charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of a credit card without the holder’s permission and theft.

He waived his right to a speedy trial. His bail was set at $1,000 cash only, after District Judge Tom Gregory heard he was also facing charges in Carson City and Washoe County.

Candee was arrested on April 20 in Minden on a warrant accusing him of taking a credit card and check from a person who allowed him to live in their home for five weeks.